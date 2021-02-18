New DNA spray to tackle nuisance bikes in North East Lincolnshire

Humberside Police will use new DNA spray in a bid to tackle the unlawful use of motorbikes and mopeds in North East Lincolnshire as part of Operation Yellowfin.

Nuisance motorbikes have become a regular concern for residents and police said those involved in this type of activity are normally involved in other criminal or antisocial behaviour.

The spray kit is able to mark suspects with a solution of unique DNA code and UV marker that is invisible to the naked eye, and almost impossible to remove.

The solution is easily identifiable under UV light, and irrefutably links offenders with offences.

Inspector Martin Hopper, who is leading Operation Yellowfin in North East Lincolnshire, said: “This is another really good example of work we are doing to reduce the number of motorbikes, mopeds and quad bikes ridden unlawfully in our area.

“Having spoken to so many of our local residents, we know it’s an area that really concerns them and we are committed to tackling this issue.

“Introducing this new technology will contribute to reducing anti-social behaviour and criminal activity and will, most importantly, reduce the nuisance caused to our communities.”

He added that a recent week-long motorcycle surrender saw four motorbikes handed into police. These bikes are safely destroyed so they are no longer at risk of being used in crime or antisocial behaviour.

Anyone with a motorbike or moped is encouraged to invest in a good quality lock. It is also advised to always ensure the motorbike is out of public view and securely locked away – see more information here.

Anyone with information on motorbike related crime and antisocial behaviour is being urged to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting Op Yellowfin.