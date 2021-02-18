Police probe Lincoln villages’ van boogieman Facebook rumours

Police have responded to social media rumours after local villagers claimed a man with a van followed boys, as well as grabbing and chasing people in Welton and Scampton.

Posts circulated on social media, including in the ‘RAF Scampton residents, community group’ this week, about the man “driving an old rusty white/greyish van with lots of dints… and no number plates”.

The man, who is described as looking like Ed Sheehan, has ginger hair and a stubble, prompted villagers to be concerned for the safety of their children.

Three people reported it to police, who have launched an investigation.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Welton/Scampton residents. We are aware of posts on social media about a white or light grey van over the last few days, and suspicious activity.

“Three people have reported this to us and we’re making inquiries to identify the driver and the van.

“We understand this may concern people, but we’d like to clarify that no one has been grabbed, chased or spoken to. The driver of the van hasn’t approached anyone.

“Our inquiries continue and we ask that anyone who has information, including the registration number of the van, to contact us on 101 quoting incident 300 of February 14.”

One resident asked others to check their CCTV, while another said “we need to catch up as soon as possible for the safety of all children especially boys, as I believe he seems to target them”.

Another person claimed the man “tried to pick up a 15-year-old boy” and chased another boy who got away. Another boy was also allegedly followed until the youngster took a back alley to get home.