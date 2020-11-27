Skelly has smelly problems again
North Kesteven District Council monitoring situation
Residents in Skellingthorpe continue to be frustrated with the smells, noises and black pollution plaguing their village, which the local district council are investigating with regular visits.
Several residents on Jerusalem Road and on other streets in the village have been trying to report the issue with a black soot-like substance coming from the nearby animal rendering plant since at least this summer.
Reports have been made to both North Kesteven District Council and to the company who operate the factory, A Hughes & Son, due to the increasingly worse smell and noise, as well as oily material still damaging residents’ property.
One resident complained that on November 23 the black pollution carried on for nearly an hour. This is despite the permit only allowing for a short 10 minute period of smoke for the boiler to start up, so any reports in excess of this time will be investigated.
North Kesteven District Council said it had spoken to residents and factory operators and carried out a number of investigations around odour emissions.
Samples have also been collected from properties for analysis and identification, while council officers reduced visits from every weekday to twice a week due to the low level of odour being witnessed and demands on officer time.
A Hughes and Son have also provided their own reports to the council. This includes odour monitoring information, which is currently being analysed by the council.
The site is owned by Leo Group and run by A Hughes & Son, a company which was bought by Lincoln Proteins Ltd — who wants to move its Skellingthorpe factory and create a £28 million animal rendering plant in Norton Disney, but said last month it “will not build anything without planning permission“.
When The Lincolnite contacted A Hughes & Son we were told that “no one from the business was available to comment”.
A spokesperson for the council said: “North Kesteven District Council has communicated within the community of Skellingthorpe, confirming its responsibilities for regulating emissions from the Jerusalem Farm site and the operator’s requirements to comply with permit conditions relating to emissions, monitoring and record keeping.
“The council’s Environmental Protection Team has been undertaking daily monitoring visits to the Skellingthorpe area to check on odour emissions from the site, which have now reduced in frequency due to time constraints and additional duties.
“The team has advised the parish council and concerned residents that the company’s permit allows for dark smoke to be emitted from the chimneys on start-up, for up to 10 minutes — therefore reports of smoke should only be made where this period is exceeded.
“Officers are aware and responding to ongoing concerns and whilst investigations continue, it has requested the operator to review some of its procedures.”
Residents with concerns should contact 01529 308287 or email [email protected]. Out of hours issues anticipated to have prolonged duration can be flagged up by calling 01529 308308.