New store sets sights on former Boots Opticians in Lincoln

The vision for a former Lincoln High Street opticians is becoming clearer following an application to the City of Lincoln Council — and it’s another opticians.

Acuitis Optical and Hearing has applied to the authority to replace the storefront of the former Boots Opticians, which moved into the main store up the road in 2019, and install new signage.

In its application form, the business said there are planned to be five staff members, with three full-time and two part-time.

Acuitis has existing stores in the UK, in London, Milton Keynes and Oxford but in 2018 announced plans to expand its UK practice openings with more than 40 new stores.

The company was started by Daniel and Jonathan Abittan, who on their website say they want to “restore the image of eye and hearing care and revive lost values by creating a brand that embodied a love of beautiful products, fine craftsmanship and workmanship, excellence and creativity and whose customers enjoy the best care at very reasonable prices.”

Documents to the City of Lincoln Council said the new entrance will be both “aesthetically pleasing and sympathetic to its surroundings”.

Boots opened its new, larger store on Lincoln High Street, just across the road from its old premises in April 2019.