Over 25 schools closed as blanket of snow falls across Lincolnshire
Six flood warnings and 22 alerts too
Over 25 schools in Lincolnshire have been forced to close due to the snowy and icy weather conditions across the county.
The adverse weather conditions could continue in Lincolnshire for up to three days.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow that will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 10.
In addition, an amber weather warning for snow is expected to remain in place until 2pm on Monday, February 8.
Travel delays on the roads are likely, as well as some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.
Lincolnshire County Council said it has been notified of the following closures:
- Gainsborough Nursery School
- Mercer’s Wood Academy
- White’s Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- Willoughby Academy, Bourne
- Binbrook C of E Primary School
- Waddingham Primary School
- Theddlethorpe Primary School
- Frances Olive Anderson C of E, Lea
- Somercotes Academy
- St Georges C E Primary, Gainsborough
- Banovallum School
- The John Fielding Special School, Boston
- Louth Academy
- East Wold CE Primary School, Legbourne
- Scamblesby C of E Primary
- St Bernards School
- St Lawrence School
- Toynton All Saints Primary School
- John Spendluffe Technology College
- Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Horncastle
- New York Primary School
- Market Rasen C of E Primary School
- Caistor C of E Primary School
- Grasby All Saints Primary School
- Friskney All Saints Primary School
- Donington on Bain Primary School
- Great Steeping Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- Great Ponton C of E Primary School
- Charles Reed Academy, Corby Glen
- Warren Wood School, Gainsborough
- Aegir School, Gainsborough
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
We have had 22 collisions reported so far today. Issues on the A17 at Leadenham where traffic has been getting stuck on a hill. Same at Gonerby Hill Foot in Grantham and the A158 at High Toynton. Stay safe and take care. If you can reschedule your essential journey, please do. pic.twitter.com/jPLGO82Xyo
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) February 8, 2021
0800hrs update
A1 – We have a number of reports of snow settling in lane 2 both NB and SB – drivers passing with care
A158 – Horncastle to Partney – closed
A153 Louth to Horncastle closed
A157 passable but HGV’s stuck a tractor on scene assisting – between Wragby and Louth ^CD pic.twitter.com/dEN3MuEAaw
— FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) February 8, 2021
Update – We have reports from officers that the A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford is quite bad and a number of cars have come off the road. ^CD pic.twitter.com/JN8Un85M8J
— FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) February 8, 2021
Bayards Leap between Cranwell and Metheringham there is a number of vehicles struggling to get up and down the hill. Please consider alternative routes. ^CD pic.twitter.com/CBkxoy43XN
— FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) February 8, 2021
The county’s coronavirus vaccination and testing centres remain open as normal, but it is advised to leave extra time to get there.
However, the adverse weather conditions has led to North Kesteven District Council cancelling its garden waste collection on Monday, February 8 and Tuesday, February 9. Updates will be issued online here.
Meanwhile, the government’s Flood Information Service said there are currently six flood warnings affecting Lincolnshire.
Flooding is expected and immediate action is required in the following areas:
- Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay
- Low Barlings and the Short Ferry Area
- River Glen at Surfleet Reservoir during high tide periods
- River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston
- River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham
- River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill
There are also 22 flood alerts, where flooding is possible and people need to be prepared in these areas:
- Bain Catchment
- Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater
- East and West Fens
- East and West Glens
- Fossdyke Canal and River Till
- Humber tributaries
- Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers
- Lincoln Watercourses
- Louth Canal and Waithe Beck
- Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System
- Lower River Ancholme
- Lower River Witham
- Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston
- Rase and Upper Ancholme
- River Idle in Nottinghamshire
- River Steeping
- River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
- River Wreake in Leicestershire
- South Forty Foot Drain
- Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford
- Witham in North Kesteven
- Witham in South Kesteven