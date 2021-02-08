Over 25 schools closed as blanket of snow falls across Lincolnshire

Over 25 schools in Lincolnshire have been forced to close due to the snowy and icy weather conditions across the county.

The adverse weather conditions could continue in Lincolnshire for up to three days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow that will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 10.

In addition, an amber weather warning for snow is expected to remain in place until 2pm on Monday, February 8.

Travel delays on the roads are likely, as well as some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

Lincolnshire County Council said it has been notified of the following closures:

Gainsborough Nursery School

Mercer’s Wood Academy

White’s Wood Academy, Gainsborough

Willoughby Academy, Bourne

Binbrook C of E Primary School

Waddingham Primary School

Theddlethorpe Primary School

Frances Olive Anderson C of E, Lea

Somercotes Academy

St Georges C E Primary, Gainsborough

Banovallum School

The John Fielding Special School, Boston

Louth Academy

East Wold CE Primary School, Legbourne

Scamblesby C of E Primary

St Bernards School

St Lawrence School

Toynton All Saints Primary School

John Spendluffe Technology College

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Horncastle

New York Primary School

Market Rasen C of E Primary School

Caistor C of E Primary School

Grasby All Saints Primary School

Friskney All Saints Primary School

Donington on Bain Primary School

Great Steeping Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

Great Ponton C of E Primary School

Charles Reed Academy, Corby Glen

Warren Wood School, Gainsborough

Aegir School, Gainsborough

De Aston School, Market Rasen

We have had 22 collisions reported so far today. Issues on the A17 at Leadenham where traffic has been getting stuck on a hill. Same at Gonerby Hill Foot in Grantham and the A158 at High Toynton. Stay safe and take care. If you can reschedule your essential journey, please do. pic.twitter.com/jPLGO82Xyo — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) February 8, 2021

0800hrs update

A1 – We have a number of reports of snow settling in lane 2 both NB and SB – drivers passing with care

A158 – Horncastle to Partney – closed

A153 Louth to Horncastle closed

A157 passable but HGV’s stuck a tractor on scene assisting – between Wragby and Louth ^CD pic.twitter.com/dEN3MuEAaw — FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) February 8, 2021

Update – We have reports from officers that the A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford is quite bad and a number of cars have come off the road. ^CD pic.twitter.com/JN8Un85M8J — FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) February 8, 2021

Bayards Leap between Cranwell and Metheringham there is a number of vehicles struggling to get up and down the hill. Please consider alternative routes. ^CD pic.twitter.com/CBkxoy43XN — FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) February 8, 2021

The county’s coronavirus vaccination and testing centres remain open as normal, but it is advised to leave extra time to get there.

However, the adverse weather conditions has led to North Kesteven District Council cancelling its garden waste collection on Monday, February 8 and Tuesday, February 9. Updates will be issued online here.

Meanwhile, the government’s Flood Information Service said there are currently six flood warnings affecting Lincolnshire.

Flooding is expected and immediate action is required in the following areas:

Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay

Low Barlings and the Short Ferry Area

River Glen at Surfleet Reservoir during high tide periods

River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston

River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham

River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill

There are also 22 flood alerts, where flooding is possible and people need to be prepared in these areas:

Bain Catchment

Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater

East and West Fens

East and West Glens

Fossdyke Canal and River Till

Humber tributaries

Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers

Lincoln Watercourses

Louth Canal and Waithe Beck

Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System

Lower River Ancholme

Lower River Witham

Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston

Rase and Upper Ancholme

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Steeping

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Wreake in Leicestershire

South Forty Foot Drain

Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford

Witham in North Kesteven

Witham in South Kesteven