Lincoln
February 19, 2021 11.08 am

Police chase illegal bike riders in Lincoln village

Do you recognise them?
These two were spotted riding around Whisby on Monday. | Photo: Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath Police

Police are appealing to identify two people spotted riding motorbikes illegally through the streets of Whisby.

The two in question were caught on camera riding what look to be off-road dirt bikes on Monday, February 15.

One resident said they are often spotted in the Eagle area, going through the quarry and riding along footpaths.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams in Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath are now asking for people with information to come forward.

Spotted driving around Whisby illegally. | Photo: Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath Police

If you know who these people are, or can assist officers with their inquiries, either call 101 or email [email protected], using incident number 151 of February 15 as reference.

The distinctive bike was seen on Monday. | Photo: Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath Police

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.