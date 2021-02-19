Police chase illegal bike riders in Lincoln village
Do you recognise them?
Police are appealing to identify two people spotted riding motorbikes illegally through the streets of Whisby.
The two in question were caught on camera riding what look to be off-road dirt bikes on Monday, February 15.
One resident said they are often spotted in the Eagle area, going through the quarry and riding along footpaths.
Neighbourhood Policing Teams in Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath are now asking for people with information to come forward.
If you know who these people are, or can assist officers with their inquiries, either call 101 or email [email protected], using incident number 151 of February 15 as reference.