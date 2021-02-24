Skegness
February 24, 2021 5.01 pm

School says thank you to Lincolnshire Police for COVID-19 efforts

A wonderful gesture from the kids
The children at The Richmond School in Skegness wanted to thank police officers for their service during the coronavirus pandemic. | Photo: Joanne Hazard

Year 1 pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness have delivered thank you cards and a goodie hamper to their local police force.

During one of the primary school’s ‘screen free’ days, where no electronic devices are used, the pupils wanted to say thank you to emergency workers for their response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The children created personalised thank you cards, and the staff made a hamper filled with treats, including chocolates and teabags.

What a thoughtful gesture! | Photo: Joanne Hazard

The basket was then sent to Skegness police station for all the officers to enjoy.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Our youngest pupils have been so inspired by our hardworking emergency services they wanted to say thank you in person.”

Needless to say, but police were delighted with the hamper. | Photo: Joanne Hazard

