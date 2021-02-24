School says thank you to Lincolnshire Police for COVID-19 efforts
A wonderful gesture from the kids
Year 1 pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness have delivered thank you cards and a goodie hamper to their local police force.
During one of the primary school’s ‘screen free’ days, where no electronic devices are used, the pupils wanted to say thank you to emergency workers for their response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The children created personalised thank you cards, and the staff made a hamper filled with treats, including chocolates and teabags.
The basket was then sent to Skegness police station for all the officers to enjoy.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Our youngest pupils have been so inspired by our hardworking emergency services they wanted to say thank you in person.”