Sneak peek as Lincoln Imps unveiled ahead of 2021 trail
Meet the Imps featuring in Lincoln’s 2021 trail
Lincoln’s Imp Trail is preparing to return this summer, and the featured imps have been revealed.
The annual event will return on Saturday, July 3 and will run until September 8, after COVID-19 forced last year’s trail to be cancelled.
Thirty colourful imps will be placed around Lincoln, all created by local artists who took place in a design competition.
The Girls Can Imp sponsored by @ggls2016 has gone camping in the snow!! Have you seen it?? If so tag us to let us know where to search for the campfire!!#impsontour@Lincoln_BIG @wildinart @StBarnabasLinc @EBP_UK pic.twitter.com/rC3PxUwIN2
— Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) February 12, 2021
Some of this year’s imps honour Lincoln’s heritage, with one sitting atop the cathedral and another sporting the Lincolnshire flag.
Other designs include Vincent Van Gogh sat atop his Starry Night painting, a woodland imp coloured like a tree, and even a fruit and vegetables imp.
Our Post-Impressionist Imp sponsored by @HelpMeRuddocks has gone on holiday he's not sent us a postcard yet though have you seen him?? if so tag us so we can keep track of him!#impsontour@Lincoln_BIG @visitlincoln @lincolncouncil @wildinart @StBarnabasLinc @EBP_UK pic.twitter.com/6jatQSG0QQ
— Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) February 11, 2021
Five of the 1.5m high sculptures will be known as ‘roaming’ community imps, moving around display windows in Lincoln for the duration of the trail.
This year, a new interactive app will be available to download, with games and activities dedicated to the 2021 trail.
Some more of our Imps have gone AWOL!! We are missing the Wishing Imp sponsored by @lincsmasonic and The Legend of the Imp sponsored by @NicholsonsCA naughty Imps!! let us know if you spot them by tagging @Lincoln_BIG on social media!@wildinart @StBarnabasLinc @EBP_UK pic.twitter.com/r05PA8fTZ6
— Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) February 10, 2021
There will also be an event at Lincoln Castle between September 9-23, a chance for people to say goodbye to the class of 2021.
At the end of the trail, an auction will take place on Lincolnshire Day (October 1), with all funds going to the event’s charity partner, St Barnabas Hospice.
Some more of our Imps have gone on tour!! Have you spotted them??
Steam Explorer sponsored by #Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd and Lincoln Footie Imp sponsored by @Lincoln_BIG and @LincolnCity_FC are out and about let us know if you spot them!!@wildinart @StBarnabasLinc @EBP_UK pic.twitter.com/qHwpB9Q4l6
— Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) February 9, 2021
Sarah Loftus, chief executive at Lincoln BIG, said: “It was disappointing that we had to postpone the trail last year, but this was the same for so many events.
“The trail will launch this summer across the city centre as it will take place outdoors so social distancing can still be respected.
“This project has the ability to unite the city during this really challenging time, it will bring something positive to both residents, workers and businesses this year.”
The Legend of the Imp has been sponsored by @StMarksShopping and he's on tour! He can currently be found grabbing a takeaway coffee in @caffenerouk if you want to go and say hello.@Lincoln_BIG @visitlincoln @lincolncouncil pic.twitter.com/hqoFkIdfcj
— Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) January 28, 2021
Our Vik-Imp is sponsored by @VisitLincsCoast and has gone on tour to their offices where they have him answering the phones!! He will be back in plenty of time to take part in the Lincoln Imp Trail in the summer!!@Lincoln_BIG @visitlincoln @lincolncouncil @deven_bhurke pic.twitter.com/ik4OwZhTXX
— Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) January 27, 2021
Take a look at this short video of @lissieart painting two of our IMP trail sculptures, 'Wishing Imp' sponsored by The Freemasons of Lincolnshire and 'Forest Imp' sponsored by @lincolncouncil 💛#IMPTRAIL pic.twitter.com/u0deJh9Bmt
— Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) May 12, 2020