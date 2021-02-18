Lincoln
February 18, 2021 11.53 am

Sneak peek as Lincoln Imps unveiled ahead of 2021 trail

Meet the Imps featuring in Lincoln’s 2021 trail
A sneak peek at some of the figures from the upcoming 2021 Lincoln Imp Trail. | Photo: Lincoln BIG

Lincoln’s Imp Trail is preparing to return this summer, and the featured imps have been revealed.

The annual event will return on Saturday, July 3 and will run until September 8, after COVID-19 forced last year’s trail to be cancelled.

Thirty colourful imps will be placed around Lincoln, all created by local artists who took place in a design competition.

Some of this year’s imps honour Lincoln’s heritage, with one sitting atop the cathedral and another sporting the Lincolnshire flag.

Other designs include Vincent Van Gogh sat atop his Starry Night painting, a woodland imp coloured like a tree, and even a fruit and vegetables imp.

Five of the 1.5m high sculptures will be known as ‘roaming’ community imps, moving around display windows in Lincoln for the duration of the trail.

This year, a new interactive app will be available to download, with games and activities dedicated to the 2021 trail.

There will also be an event at Lincoln Castle between September 9-23, a chance for people to say goodbye to the class of 2021.

At the end of the trail, an auction will take place on Lincolnshire Day (October 1), with all funds going to the event’s charity partner, St Barnabas Hospice.

Sarah Loftus, chief executive at Lincoln BIG, said: “It was disappointing that we had to postpone the trail last year, but this was the same for so many events.

“The trail will launch this summer across the city centre as it will take place outdoors so social distancing can still be respected.

“This project has the ability to unite the city during this really challenging time, it will bring something positive to both residents, workers and businesses this year.”

