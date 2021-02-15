Valentine’s weekend sees 386 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
Over 15 million received first COVID jab
There have been 386 new coronavirus cases and 13 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over Valentine’s weekend, as infection rates dropped across our region.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 294 new cases in Lincolnshire across Saturday and Sunday, 51 in North East Lincolnshire and 41 in North Lincolnshire.
By the end of Sunday, nine deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, three in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported seven new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and four at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
The weekend saw national cases increase to 4,038,078 – surpassing the four million mark – while deaths rose to 117,166.
Over the weekend, more than 15 million people in the UK have now had their first coronavirus vaccine, in what Boris Johnson described as a “significant milestone”.
The PM hailed the “extraordinary feat” reached just over two months after the first jab was given on December 8.
From Monday, all British and Irish citizens and UK residents who arrive in England after being in a high-risk COVID country now have to quarantine in hotels.
The “red list” of 33 countries includes Portugal, Brazil and South Africa.
The new regulations, which aim to stop COVID variants entering the country, apply to arrivals who have been in one of those places in the past 10 days.
In just under a week, nearly all Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen a drop in their infection rates, with only North East Lincolnshire staying the same.
South Holland has dropped in its infection rate but still remains the highest district in Greater Lincolnshire, while East Lindsey is the lowest.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to February 14:
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, February 14
50,981 cases (up 386)
- 35,964 in Lincolnshire (up 294)
- 7,725 in North Lincolnshire (up 41)
- 7,292 in North East Lincolnshire (up 51)
1,999 deaths (up 13)
- 1,460 from Lincolnshire (up nine)
- 296 from North Lincolnshire (up three)
- 243 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 1,179 hospital deaths (up 11)
- 730 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up seven)
- 38 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 410 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four)
4,038,078 cases, 117,166 deaths