Lincoln’s penalty hero wins player of the round award
He saved two penalties against Hull
Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer has won the Papa John’s Trophy Player of the Round award after his dazzling display against Hull City in the quarter-final earlier this month.
The 24-year-old, who is at the Imps on loan from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, saved two penalties in a dramatic shootout victory for Lincoln on February 2.
The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Harry Anderson’s early goal being cancelled out by Greg Docherty for the Tigers, before Palmer became the hero in the penalty shootout.
His spot kick saves booked Lincoln a place in the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy, just one more win away from another trip to Wembley.
The Imps will face Sunderland in the last four of the competition on Wednesday at 6pm, live from the Stadium of Light on Sky Sports Football.
The winner of that match will face the winner of Oxford United and Tranmere in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley Stadium on March 14.