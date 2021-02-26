Waiting times cut for lung cancer patients in Lincolnshire

Results in a day instead of two weeks

Patients with suspected lung cancer are receiving treatment faster thanks to a new project set up in Lincolnshire hospitals.

Part of the service means that doctors can get an early diagnosis on patients from chest X-rays, with results being received in around 24 hours.

Previously, patients referred for chest X-rays from their GPs would have to wait two to three weeks to get their results.

The service was designed in line with the National Optimal Lung Cancer Pathway, and has now been rolled out at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital in Boston after a 2019 pilot.

Faster Respiratory Diagnostic test referral (FReD) has now been introduced and has helped speed up and cut down treatment time for lung cancer.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s radiology operational manager, Paul Clark, has praised the operation, saying: “This work is the culmination of multiagency cooperation from radiology, respiratory medicine and Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) colleagues.

“It will benefit so many patients in Lincolnshire, allowing rapid diagnosis of lung cancer. It’s amazing to see ULHT leading the way for our region.

“I am incredibly proud of all the teams for developing this service. When we first imagined this cancer treatment pathway we could not envisage being able to make such a substantial change so quickly.

“It really shows the importance and capability of radiographers in advancing roles alongside our medical colleagues.”