Man jailed after assaulting police officer

A 32-year-old man from Scunthorpe has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting a police officer.

Officers detained David Wilson in Bridlington, Yorkshire when they received reports of a man stealing items from a shop on the Promenade.

Wilson resisted arrest and attacked one of the police officers, causing serious injury.

David Wilson, of Cliff Street Scunthorpe, was ordered to pay £190 in charges after admitting to causing actual bodily harm to an emergency worker.

He was sentenced on Wednesday, February 24 after pleading guilty to his charges at Hull Crown Court.

Chief Constable Lee Freeman said: “I want to make it clear that any assault of this kind on anyone will not be tolerated.

“That includes our officers, staff and other emergency workers who by the nature of their work expose themselves to increased risks every day to ensure the public are kept safe.

“Police officers are there to protect the public and while they will always run towards danger as part of their duty and service to keep people safe, they should not have to endure or experience any form of violence.”

“We will never tolerate the actions of anyone who thinks this type of behaviour is acceptable and will always look to take action and seek prosecution for those individuals who commit such offences.”

Another Lincolnshire man was jailed on Friday for running down a police officer, leaving her with serious brain juries.