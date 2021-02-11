Yellowbellies needed for new Simple Life C4 show

A brand new documentary series on Channel 4 is looking for Lincolnshire participants interested in a break from all the distractions and pressures of normal life.

Filming for the show, which currently has the working title of The Simple Life, will take place in rural areas of Britain to give people a holiday from real life.

The programme is looking for families, couples and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and experiences to apply. The closing date for applications is currently March 14 this year, but this may be extended.

The production company has already started to interview people for the series and this process is still ongoing.

The show is being produced by Five Mile Films and participants are advised to email [email protected] with their name, age and contact number, along with a brief explanation of why they would like to live a simpler life.

The idea behind the series is about saying goodbye to smartphones, Zoom calls, social media and the other distractions and pressures of normality to go and live a simpler life.

It will explore the idea of whether in fact less is more and is expected to air early next year.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 is also looking for applicants for a range of other shows, including Junior Bake Off, Naked Attraction, Married at First Sight, Hunted and Four in a Bed.