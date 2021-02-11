Police back on top of Lincoln double decker to catch unsafe drivers

Failed drugs wipes, frozen windscreens and ordering flowers for Valentine’s Day while behind the wheel were some of the offences caught by police camped in a bus on Yarborough Road in Lincoln on Thursday.

Police repeated the operation they did back in December, by parking a double decker bus on Yarborough Road and checking for drivers using their mobile phones behind the wheel.

The enforcement was focused on what police call the fatal four – speeding, use of mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts and drink or drug driving.

A total of 23 traffic offence reports were filled out during the day, as well as one fixed penalty notice for drugs possession and two positive drug wipes.

Some 15 verbal warnings were given to drivers, while two arrests were made for driving whilst over the prescribed drug limit.

Sixteen breath tests came back negative, and two drugs wipes also showed negative results, with two positive drug tests as well.

On route back to the station & this pulled out in front of us. Smell of cannabis in the vehicle. Driver gave a positive reading for cannabis & cocaine on @DrugWipeUK & arrested. #ItsNotWorthTheRisk #PolicingLincoln #SaferRoads #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/SlFzsfvh0z — Sgt Mike Templeman 💙 (@SgtTempo) February 11, 2021

Officers were met with a variety of different cases throughout the day, including one man who was caught using his phone behind the wheel to buy flowers for his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day.

Another driver was spotted with very poor visibility on his windscreen, having failed to clear the ice from it, and was issued with a traffic offence report.

Sergeant Mike Templeman, leading the operation, said: “It’s disappointing that some motorists are still showing a disregard for others and the icy and cold conditions only increase the chances of them causing injury to themselves or someone else.

“If you are driving you know shouldn’t be under the influence, speeding, without a seatbelt or on a mobile phone – so please show consideration for others.

“Keeping people safe on our roads is something we are very passionate about so we will certianly be doing this again.”