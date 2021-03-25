151 COVID-19 cases and one death in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

There have been 151 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, down from 187 cases and three deaths this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 85 new cases in Lincolnshire, 44 in North Lincolnshire and 22 in North East Lincolnshire. Lincolnshire’s cases have now surpassed 40,000 since the pandemic started.

On Thursday, one death was registered in North East Lincolnshire, -1 in Lincolnshire and -1 in North Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data are usually due to some deaths in those areas being reallocated to other regions across the UK or a miscount. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported one new local hospital death at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

National cases increased by 6,397 to 4,319,128, while deaths rose by 63 to 126,445.

In local news, almost 370,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Lincolnshire, along with 16,724 second doses — meaning 57.7% of the county’s eligible population have received a jab. The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 386,476 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 21 — up 51,470 (70%) from last week’s total of 30,156. Of those, 369,752 were first doses. The next phase of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown comes into action on Monday, March 29, with groups of six allowed to meet outdoors again. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes. The national medical director for the NHS is urging any remaining over-50s to book in for their COVID-19 jab ahead of a vaccine slowdown from Monday. Professor Stephen Powis has called on anyone who is eligible but has not yet received a first jab to book an appointment in the next few days. The head of NHS England has recommended lowering the COVID emergency alert level because of reduced hospital admissions. Chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said there are currently 4,000 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals – down from 34,000 in mid-January. Pub goers could be asked to provide a vaccine certificate, Boris Johnson has told MPs, saying it “may be up to individual publicans”. A review is looking into whether people should have to prove they have been vaccinated, as lockdown measures ease. Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to March 24:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, March 25 57,221 cases (up 151) 40,026 in Lincolnshire (up 85)

8,850 in North Lincolnshire (up 44)

8,345 in North East Lincolnshire (up 22) 2,160 deaths (up one) 1,592 from Lincolnshire (down one)

301 from North Lincolnshire (down one)

267 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,293 hospital deaths (up one) 803 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

448 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 4,319,128 UK cases, 126,445 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.