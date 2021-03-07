£7m council house development approved in Lincoln
Two homes to be demolished to make way for 42 new ones
City of Lincoln Council will go ahead with £7 million affordable housing scheme off Rookery Lane, which will involve knocking down two existing properties.
The development will see the authority demolish properties at 89 and 93 to facilitate an entrance road to the 1.3ha area of land, which will include 42 council houses, bungalows and flats for affordable rent.
Numbers 89 and 93 Rookery Lane have already been acquired by the council in order to enable development on the vacant land.
Councillors approved the development, submitted in November, in Wednesday’s Planning Committee at City of Lincoln Council.
Some 25 objections were received from the public since plans were submitted which included concerns over access, air pollution, flooding/drainage, loss of green space, pressure on doctors/schools, parking and overlooking.
Funding for the build will include Homes England money, while the properties will be let by the council.
Here’s a breakdown of the types of new homes:
- 20 two-bedroom houses
- 10 three-bedroom houses
- 2 four-bedroom houses
- 4 two-bedroom bungalows
- 6 one-bedroom flats
Planning documents said: “The proposed development will enable the construction of high quality sustainable housing to contribute to meeting the needs of Lincoln city residents.
“In addition, the construction work valued in the region of £7 million, would be carried out by local contractors and sub-contractors and materials sourced locally further supporting the local economy.”
Parking will be built into the scheme, with the road acting as a shared space for cars and pedestrians in a bid to “give equal priority to pedestrians cyclists” while ensuring “cars travel slowly”.