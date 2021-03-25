FOUND: Lincolnshire serial offender on the run from police, again

Update: Thomas Parr has now been found and arrested by police in Spalding.

A 23-year-old man from Spalding with a long list of offences to his name is wanted by Lincolnshire Police again, this time in connection with a harassment incident.

Thomas Elliott Parr has been on the run from police numerous times over the last few years, and has faced charges for multiple thefts and burglaries.

In 2016, he was wanted by police after failing to attend a sentencing hearing in relation to a commercial burglary in Spalding, as well as failing to attend police bail after three burglaries at Spalding United Football Club.

This placed him on Lincolnshire Police’s most wanted list back in 2017.

In 2018, he was charged with common assault, actual bodily harm, threatening behaviour, possession of a bladed article, three counts of shop theft, and threats to kill police officers.

Then in 2020, he was on the run for alleged bike thefts from McDonald’s and Sainsburys in Spalding. He was eventually found and charged with three counts of bike theft.

Parr is now wanted in connection with alleged harassment in the town, and officers are appealing to the public to try and locate him.

He is 23-years-old and has been described as white, with dark brown hair and of a slim build.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident number 21000162513.