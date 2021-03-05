A quarter fewer COVID-19 patients in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals

The number of coronavirus patients in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals has reduced by nearly 24% in less than three weeks.

The figure had already dropped by a third on February 16 when there were 170 patients with coronavirus being treated at hospitals across the county.

In more positive news for Greater Lincolnshire, the figure has dropped further by almost a quarter as of Friday, March 5

Across the four hospital trusts in the county there are currently 130 patients, which is a reduction of the 170 figure from February 16.

United Lincolnshire NHS Trust (ULHT) had 95 COVID positive patients on February 16 and this number has now fallen to 76.

There were 44 patients with coronavirus at Lincoln County Hospital as of Friday morning with a further 29 at Boston Pilgrim. The figure has risen slightly by a further three across the two hospitals by later in the day.

As of Friday morning, the Northern Lincolnshire Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) has 50 patients with coronavirus, a reduction of eight from the previous data.

Of these patients, 22 are at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby and 28 at Scunthorpe General Hospital. One of the 50 patients is in ICU at Scunthorpe.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust currently has four COVID-19 positive inpatients across its community hospital sites. This is a reduction from the seven patients at the trust’s sites on February 16.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been boosted by the news that it currently has no patients with coronavirus within the trust, which is a reduction of 10 from the previous data.

Martin Fahy, Director of Nursing and Quality at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that the bed occupancy rate at ULHT’s hospitals has now improved from 100% to around 70%, which he said is an “improving position”.