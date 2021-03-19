Decade of vandalism and fly-tipping end as vacant Grimsby house demolished
It became somewhat of a crime hotspot
A derelict house in Grimsby that has been subject to vandalism and fly-tipping has finally been demolished after 16 years of vacancy.
The house on Shelley Avenue was demolished due to its poor condition, over a decade after it was first made empty in 2005.
In the years that it has been unoccupied, it has seen huge numbers of anti-social behaviour and vandalism.
In November 2017, Humberside Fire & Rescue had to attend the house after it became the target of an arson attack, not for the first time either.
As well as this, in November 2013 over 160kg of fly-tipped rubbish had to be removed from the front of the property by North East Lincolnshire Council.
The land has now been acquired by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership, who arranged the demolition almost immediately.
Martin Wood, Head of Asset Management at Lincolnshire Housing Partnership said: “We’re delighted with this outcome and look forward to working with local residents as we plan to redevelop the land for more quality affordable housing.”
Councillor Callum Procter, portfolio holder for economy, regeneration and housing at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is a really good result.
“Council and ENGIE officers worked with the previous owner to try toto find a way of bringing the property back up to scratch so that new tenants could move in but sadly this was not successful.
“I’d like to thank Lincolnshire Housing Partnership and local residents for working with us to ensure that this site can now be brought back into use.”