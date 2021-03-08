Door canvassing allowed ahead of local elections

Campaigners will be allowed to go door-to-door to speak to voters from this week ahead of the local elections in May.

Local elections were in doubt of going ahead this year due to COVID-19, but it was announced in February that they would still take place on May 6 as planned.

Political campaigners can now speak to people on their doorstep and deliver leaflets as part of the latest coronavirus guidelines, coming under the first stage of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

They will not be allowed to enter people’s houses, and shared hallways should only be accessed when absolutely necessary.

Anyone who is planning to politically campaign on doorsteps this year has been asked to maintain a two metre social distance at all times, and organisers should limit the number of campaigners they send out.

The elections will see all 70 seats on Lincolnshire County Council, as well as a third of the 33 seats on City of Lincoln Council, being contested.

Mayoral and police crime commissioner places will also be part of the elections this year, after they were suspended last year due to the pandemic.

Additional safety measures will be in place at the elections this year to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, including asking voters to bring their own pen or pencil.

Also, face coverings will be compulsory in polling stations, where divider screens and hand sanitiser will be in place.

The government has asked people not to share a car with anyone outside their bubble to drive to the polling stations on local election day.

The move to allow doorstep canvassing is in line with England’s roadmap out of lockdown, which saw the first measures put in place on Monday, March 8.

The next stage of lockdown restrictions being lifted will be on March 29, when people will be allowed to gather either in groups of six or two households outdoors.

These same rules will apply to those who campaign door-to-door.