Man charged after assault outside Lincoln pub
Two Deliveroo riders witnessed it and intervened
A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery and assault after an alleged incident outside a Lincoln pub.
The male and female victims didn’t sustain any injuries and retained their property after the incident, which is reported to have taken place outside the Witch and Wardrobe in Waterside North on Saturday, February 27.
Christian Mawson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, March 1.
Mawson was released on conditional bail and is set to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on March 29, 2021.
Police are appealing for witnesses and would also like the two Deliveroo riders who witnessed and intervened during the incident to contact them.
Detective Sergeant Paul Sands in CID said: “I would like to thank all those who have come forward to assist in our investigation. I would also encourage anyone else who hasn’t come forward yet and have information to offer to contact us.
“We do not tolerate any form of violence in our county and any reports will be fully investigated to ensure justice is served and to bring some consolation to the victims involved.”
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 398 of February 27, 2021.