Man charged after assault outside Lincoln pub

Allan Ross, the Horncastle Town manager who was subject to alleged racial abuse at a match last year, has said police did not tell him that the suspect had been charged.

A 65-year-old man, Peter Chapman of Chapel Lane, Spalding, was charged by police on Thursday after an alleged hate crime aimed at Allan Ross during a game between Pinchbeck United and Lutterworth Town on October 31.

During the game, Chapman is believed to have said to Pinchbeck chairman Gary Coomes: “I see you’ve let a wog in the stadium”, referring to the Horncastle manager, who was there as a spectator.

Chapman has since been permanently banned from all Pinchbeck games and will face and appearance at Boston Magistrates Court on March 16.

The Lincolnite were the ones who broke the news to Allan of Chapman’s charge, and he told us he was “in complete shock” at not being informed.

He said: “It comes as news to me, there has been very little communication between myself and Lincolnshire Police since my statement was taken.

“I am shocked to hear about this from a news outlet rather than the police, but also not really surprised given the poor communication I’ve had since the incident.”

Speaking about the incident from October, Allan also said: “I’ve turned the page onto a new chapter in my life.

“There will always be hatred and racism in the world, I had previously acknowledged instances, but at that time I had just had enough.

“I felt a responsibility to come forward, because nothing will ever get resolved if nobody speaks about these issues.

“A lot of the anti-racism campaigns are targeted at professional football, but the most education is needed at grassroots level.”

Allan Ross continued: “It’s in the hands of the court now, hopefully this man is charged and will take ownership of his actions.

“I am so proud and happy with the messages of support from the public, it has given me the confidence I needed to feel as though I did the right thing by speaking up.

“It is refreshing to know that not everyone sees you as a threat due to the colour of your skin.”

Pinchbeck United were charged by the Lincolnshire FA for failing to control spectators, and were issued a £50 fine as well as a warning about future conduct.

Allan empathised with the club, saying: “It’s incredibly difficult for football clubs at this level to prevent things like this.

“There are no police or stewards in the grounds of non-league football, but this is down to the actions of an individual and not a football club.”

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police about the situation, but are yet to receive a reply.