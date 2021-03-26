Gainsborough man banned from local shops for three years after multiple thefts

He was charged with several shop thefts

A 35-year-old man has been given a three year criminal behaviour order after a string of shop thefts in Gainsborough.

John Parker, 35, of Cross Street in Gainsborough, was first handed a custodial sentence on October 24, 2020 for several shop thefts in the area.

Shortly after his release on January 15, 2021, he was convicted of yet more thefts, this time at Tesco on Trinity Street and Boots on Market Place, both in Gainsborough.

He is judged to have stolen £155 worth of makeup from the Boots store on January 22, then £115 worth of lego and hot wheels toy cars from Tesco on January 23, and finally a TV and an Amazon Firestick worth £208 combined from the same Tesco store on January 25.

Parker appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 26 after being charged with three counts of shop theft, and was sentenced to two weeks in prison, as well as being ordered to pay compensation.

The sentence meant that Parker would also be recalled to prison for just under 11 weeks after previous offences.

After concerns were raised by local businesses, Lincolnshire Police successfully applied for a criminal behaviour order against John Parker.

The conditions of this order means he is not allowed to enter any retail shops in Gainsborough, with the exception of Caddy’s Kabin on Trinity Street and the Co-op pharmacy on Market Street.

However, before entering both of these stores Parker must first make staff aware of who he is.

This will be in place for three years until midnight on March 24, 2024.

PC Paul Drummond from Gainsborough’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team says: “Unfortunately we’ve had no choice but to apply for this order to protect local businesses.

“In serious cases of reoffending these orders are really useful as failing to comply with the conditions of a CBO constitutes a criminal offence.

“We have a duty to protect all local businesses in the town who our law-abiding citizens appreciate and in some cases depend on.”