Grantham man goes missing for third time, this time in Lincoln
Police think he is going to Heathrow Airport
A 54-year-old man from Grantham has gone missing for the third time, this time in Lincoln, and police are worried about his mental health.
Mark Turner went missing on Friday morning after last being seen leaving Lincoln bus station at 10.39am.
He was walking towards Lincoln train station and officers believe he may be heading towards an airport, particularly Heathrow.
Mark was last seen wearing a green zip up top with red detailing, beige coloured chinos and a red bandana tied around his head.
He is 6’1, of medium to large build, and has grey hair that is shorter at the front.
Due to concerns over Mark’s mental health, police are urgently looking for him and ask the public not to approach him if they see him.
Instead, if you see Mark or know where he is, call 101 immediately.