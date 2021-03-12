New A46 Welton roundabout opens partially

Some vehicles have started to use the northern part of the new Welton roundabout on the A46 after it opened on Friday afternoon.

Progress has continued to pick up speed on the A46 Dunholme/Welton Roundabout project, which has been part funded by the £2 million allocation from the Department of Transport.

It is still on track to be fully open by this spring, with April still in the sights of the council for completion, but as of now vehicles can access the northern part of the roundabout.

Traffic restrictions will be in place for the remainder of the project, including a 30mph speed limit on the A46 and 24/7 temporary traffic lights until the end of the scheme.

As well as this, a right turn ban has been introduced from the A15 onto Heath Lane into Welton, as well as from Heath Lane onto the A15, again until the end of the project.

A full road closure of Lincoln Road Welton will be in place until late April, and a full closure of Horncastle Lane, at its junction with the A46, will be in place for the same amount of time.

Finally, there will be additional night-time road closures on the A46, Horncastle Lane and Lincoln Road for final road surfacing in early May.

In terms of work still left to complete at the roundabout, kerbing works and drainage installation are needed, as well as street light installation and surfacing of the newly-aligned Lincoln Road.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Works to build our new roundabout on the A46 near Dunholme and Welton are continuing to progress really well.

“In fact, the northern section of the roundabout is now being used by vehicles.

“The focus for the team is now on completing the southern section of the roundabout, as well as finishing up construction of the newly-aligned Lincoln Road.”