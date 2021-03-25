Imps defender tests positive for COVID-19

Lincoln City player Adam Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s game.

Jackson, 26, has “mild symptoms” of the virus and has been ruled out of Friday’s League One game away to Oxford United.

The centre back has been a mainstay in the first team this season, so his absence will be a big miss for the Imps as they try to gather momentum towards the end of the season.

The rest of the squad returned negative results on both Monday and Tuesday, with just Jackson testing positive.

Manager Michael Appleton confirmed the positive case at his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning ahead of the trip to Oxford.

It comes just a day after the English Football League (EFL) announced that no positive tests were recorded in the twice-weekly tests for the first time since they were introduced in January.

5,524 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs take part in the testing twice a week, and before this week there had never been a clean bill of health.

The Imps will also be without the injured Jorge Grant, Joe Walsh and Tom Hopper for match at the Kassam Stadium, as well as Brennan Johnson who has been called up for the Welsh international squad.

There is some good news for Lincoln, though, with Lewis Montsma and Harry Anderson looking set to be fit for this weekend’s fixture.