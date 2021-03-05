Lincoln funeral directors launch Easter egg appeal for children’s ward

The initiative has been running for 10 years

A local funeral directors is preparing for its 10th annual Easter egg appeal for the children’s ward at Lincoln County Hospital.

Pat Cook Funeral Services on Burton Road was established in 2009 and has been in its current premises since 2011, the same year it launched its Easter egg appeal.

The 2021 appeal has seen around 50 Easter eggs so far been donated. Anyone wishing to support the cause can drop off their egg donations to the funeral directors at 156-158 Burton Road.

Just two days ago a family went into the funeral directors saying they support the cause every year and wanted to drop off some eggs.

When they initially purchased the eggs from Tesco Express in North Hykeham, staff at the store then agreed to double what had been bought to help the appeal out further.

Funeral director Kevin Cook told The Lincolnite it was important to give something back to the community and help bring joy to families having a difficult time.

He said: “It is a privilege. Easter is a time of joy for children who are going through a difficult time.

“The industry we work in is emotional, so to be able to do this and bring some joy is a real honour.

“We don’t know why the children are on the ward, but it is nice to give something back to them and bring smiles to their faces.

“Over the last 10 years the people of Lincoln have been fantastic with their donations.”

Usually a member of staff from the funeral directors dresses up as the Easter Bunny and goes round the children’s ward with a basket of eggs and entertains the patients.

However, due to the coronavirus restrictions both last year’s and the 2021 appeal have been restricted, meaning the eggs need to be dropped off for a porter to collect on Easter Sunday, April 4. Hopefully the Easter Bunny will return in 2022 though!