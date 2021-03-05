Lorry driver admits death by dangerous driving on A15

Hundreds of students have been tested in the coronavirus testing centre at the sports hall at Lincoln College ahead of Monday’s return to class.

The college’s 16 to 18-year-old students will be offered three tests each over the next two weeks. They will then be provided with home testing kits to test themselves twice a week.

Adult learners and staff will start their home testing from Monday, March 8. Similar testing centres have also been set up at the college’s Gainsborough and Newark campuses.

Ellie Sippings, who is a Level 3 Policing College student, recently took a COVID-19 test at Lincoln College.

She said: “I decided to come and get tested as it’s important that I keep myself and my family safe without spreading the virus, especially before returning to college.

“The test was over and done with quickly, the hall was organised and easy to locate round.

“The lady that I had helping me, Suzanne, was patient and lovely throughout, which helped put me at ease. I will be coming back to complete my next two.”

Mark Locking, Managing Director for Education and Training at the college, said “We are committed to ensuring the continued safety of our students and staff as they return to face-to-face lessons from next week.

“Many of the people working in our testing centres are teachers and college support staff who have volunteered and I would like to say a huge thank you for their dedication and professionalism.

“We can’t wait to welcome students and apprentices back into our classrooms and workshops – they need and deserve to get back to face to face learning and a focus on their practical skills development.”

Meanwhile, a school in North Hykeham – NK Academy – outlined its plans for welcoming pupils back into school from Monday after the start of its coronavirus testing programme.

The Lincolnshire Showground testing centre is also scaling back in order to allow drop-offs of home tests.