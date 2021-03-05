Lorry driver admits death by dangerous driving on A15
He’ll be sentenced exactly a year after the incident
A lorry driver has been warned he faces a prison sentence after admitting causing a fatal collision in Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.
Tiberiu Dori, 34, of Devizes, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving of RAF Waddington Corporal Christopher Showell on April 16, 2020.
The charge follows a collision on the A15 at Dunsby Hollow, near RAF Cranwell, where Dori’s HGV crashed into Showell’s black BMW 3 series.
Recorder Charles Falk adjourned sentence for the preparation of a pre-sentence report and granted Dori bail to appear back before the Crown Court for sentence on April 16.
The Recorder imposed an interim driving ban and told Dori: “The fact that I have requested a pre-sentence report is no reflection on what sentence you will face.
“The most likely sentence will be a custodial sentence and you must prepare for immediate custody.”