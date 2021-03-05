These seven Lincolnshire Wetherspoons will reopen on April 12

National pub chain Wetherspoon announced that 394 of its pubs will reopen for outdoor service on Monday, April 12, seven of which are in Lincolnshire.

Residents in Cleethorpes, Gainsborough, Grantham, Grimsby, Lincoln, Louth and Stamford will have a Wetherspoon nearby, once pubs are allowed to serve outdoors in April.

It is the next step in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, following the returning of children to schools on March 8.

Customers will no longer need to order a substantial meal every time they order a drink, but they will have to order, eat and drink while seated outside.

The list of Lincolnshire Wetherspoon pubs that will reopen are:

The Coliseum Picture Theatre – Cleethorpes

The Sweyn Forkbeard – Gainsborough

The Tollemache Inn – Grantham

The Yarborough Hotel – Grimsby

The Ritz – Lincoln

The Joseph Morton – Louth

The Stamford Post – Stamford

There will also be no curfew for pubs when they reopen, and Wetherspoon will be operating from 9am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Food will be available to order between 9am and 8pm with a slightly reduced menu that still includes breakfasts, pub classics and burgers.

Ritz will open in Lincoln, but The Square Sail on the Brayford will not (little outdoor space). Other notable absences from the list include The Packhorse Inn in Sleaford and The Red Lion in Skegness.

A total of 19 Wetherspoon pubs can be found in Greater Lincolnshire, meaning less than half will reopen on the April 12 guidance date.

It is unclear when the other 12 will reopen, and whether or not it will be before June 21, when all coronavirus restrictions are planned to be lifted.