Lines blocked as person hit by train in Newark

LNER is advising not to travel on Thursday

A person was hit by a train in Newark and emergency services are dealing with the incident while all lines are blocked in the surrounding area.

Trains are currently unable to run through Newark North Gate and major disruption is expected until approximately 1pm on Thursday, March 11.

LNER is advising customers not to travel on Thursday where possible. Trains may be cancelled and journey times may be extended by up to 90 minutes.

LNER said that customers may use their ticket on the following operators’ service:

Avanti West Coast between Manchester Piccadilly and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

CrossCountry between Leeds / York and Edinburgh

TransPennine Express between Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds and York

East Midlands Railway services between London St Pancras International and Sheffield / Leeds

Thameslink services between London Kings Cross and Peterborough

Customers can also defer travel from Thursday and choose to use their tickets on Friday, March 12 instead, but they must make a seat reservation.

LNER said: “We’re doing everything we can to get our services up and running again for those who need them most. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you today.”

See the latest information about the disruption here.