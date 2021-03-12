Man in hospital after crash on Tritton Road in Lincoln
Only one car involved
A 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash on Tritton Road in Lincoln.
At 9.49am on Friday morning a Hyundai i20, driven by the 46-year-old, crashed into a railing near the Morrisons supermarket junction.
It was a single-vehicle crash that happened at low speed, but the man has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police, ambulance services and the fire brigade arrived on the scene to attend to the man.
Drivers in Lincoln are being asked to use alternative routes while that section of the road is being cleared.
The extent of his injuries are still unknown at this stage, though eyewitnesses told The Lincolnite that it appeared to be a medical episode that caused this.