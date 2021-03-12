‘Please be kind’: Health bosses condemn abuse of Lincolnshire vaccine & testing staff

NHS Lincolnshire Care Commissioning Group said the abuse of its staff working through the vaccination rollout is unacceptable.

Numerous reports of verbal abuse have been reported to commissioners by staff working at testing sites and GP practices.

Police are involved with the accusations and have said they will prosecute anyone who abuses the staff at the centres.

NHS teams have been working to continue to the momentum of the coronavirus vaccine programme, and the care commissioning group for Lincolnshire said abuse will not be tolerated.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire CCG said: “Unfortunately staff working at some of our vaccination and testing sites, as well as at our GP practice sites, have been subjected to various kinds of abuse in recent weeks.

“We want to be very clear – abuse of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We are working closely with our partners including Lincolnshire Police, and will – without exception – follow-up any and all incidences of abuse and will take appropriate action.

“Lincolnshire Police will prosecute anyone who commits criminal offences against staff, this includes abusive, threatening language.

“Please remember that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination is only possible thanks to the sheer hard work and dedication of our amazing teams running the various sites around the county, whether they be at our testing or vaccination sites, or our GP practices and hospitals. Please be kind to them.”