New Kickstart placements begin at Lincoln College

Sixteen new team members have joined Lincoln College as part of the national Kickstart scheme, which creates new job opportunities for 16 to 24-year-olds.

The scheme provides funding for placements and includes covering 100% of the national minimum or living wage for 25 hours a week and National Insurance contributions.

The new starters will work across a range of departments within the Lincoln College Group.

Lewis Wilson has started Lincoln College under the Kickstart scheme and joined as a Trainee Clerical Assistant.

He said: “The Kickstart scheme is an amazing opportunity to get involved in a role I might otherwise not of had the opportunity to take.

“The college staff were very helpful in guiding myself and the other Kickstarters through the course and into our new roles.

“The scheme has been a massive help in my career path, it has put me on track to gain not just a relevant qualification, but also a chance to gain real experience in the workplace.”

Gary Headland, CEO of Lincoln College Group, said: “The Kickstart programme plays a vital role in enabling us to not only expand and enhance our team here at Lincoln College Group, but to also open up and provide a career pathway to many young people.

“Lincoln College Group is an official Kickstart gateway in partnership with DWP and as such our experts can provide all the support and knowledge your team will need to confidently navigate the Kickstart recruitment process.”

Lincoln College has a dedicated team of experts that can help employers work their way through the Kickstart programme and offer support and guidance – see more information here or email commercial manager Gemma Skaley at [email protected].