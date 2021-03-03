£3.8m Lincoln Hospital critical care ward plans submitted
Part of a range of A&E improvements
Plans for a £3.8 million critical care extension to Lincoln County Hospital have been submitted.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to install a new 12-bed modular critical care assessment ward off the existing frailty ward.
Funding for the works will come from a mixture of £7 million urgent and emergency care government allocation funds and also from the trust’s own internally generated capital funds.
Documents before the authority said: “These additional beds are urgently required by Lincoln County Hospital, which has only been amplified by COVID-19.”
According to the plans, each new bed will come with its own room, along with ensuite facilities and lobby area. Including facilities such as staff rest rooms and kitchen and utility spaces there will be a total of 32 rooms.
The build will include a new external corridor linking the two wards, two new ramps to be used as fire escapes and new landscaping outside the ward.
The plans are part of overall works for the trust’s accident and emergency department upgrades.
They include:
- A new purpose-built Urgent Treatment Centre, incorporating a new entrance into the Emergency Department – this has already been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.
- A new waiting room, providing more space to allow for social distancing
Additional clinical spaces where patients will be seen and treated
- A new paediatrics area with its own dedicated waiting room, treatment cubicles and a sensory area
- Additional treatment rooms for mental health patients.
- A new sensory room for dementia patients
- A new ambulance bay created outside the front of the department with entrances directly into the resuscitation and majors areas of the department
- Additional clinical space, meaning that the emergency department will be able to accept patients from ambulance crews with improved speed and safety