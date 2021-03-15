New modern homes planned on historic Lincoln Michaelgate

Developers want to build new “modern” homes on land next to Lincoln’s iconic Strelizia home on Michaelgate.

John O’Donohue and Tom Gumbrell have applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permission to build “unique, bespoke dwellings” on land to the rear of 10 Steep Hill.

The site currently includes two derelict, single-storey, brick garages which will be demolished as part of the build, while the rest of the site has been used by residents for parking.

In a statement to the council, the developers describe an initial building to the west of the site as “contemporary but using recognisable material” while another to the East will be “a more traditional form building intended to be viewed as a discrete subservient outbuilding building linked to 10 Steep Hill”.

They said: “The project has been designed to reflect the modern neighbouring developments but at the same time respond to the context and scale of the existing built forms.”

“Accounting for the degraded character of the site, the principle of its redevelopment is positive, bringing about an opportunity to enhance the character and appearance of the Cathedral and city conservation area and the setting of designated heritage assets,” they added.

The plans have received objections from several neighbours, including David Butler who raises concerns that the nearby Lincoln Roman Colonia and archeological remains could be damaged and that the views into and through the surrounding conservation area – including Lincoln Cathedral – could be affected.

He also has concerns over the risk of structural damage to the neighbours’ property and the impact on local residents’ amenities.

“The applications, if approved, would result in significant harm to the local area and potentially irreversible damage to a monument of national significance,” he said.

“The impact of the development on the character of the area would be substantial, and its impact on neighbouring properties severe.

“The relatively insignificant planning gains that would be achieved through the delivery of two private dwellings would not benefit the wider area, or Lincoln as a whole, and cannot be considered to outweigh the demonstrable policy conflicts and harm the development would result in.”

Strelitzia’s owner David Lewis, has also added his support along with others to the comments on City of Lincoln Council’s website.

He said: “I am writing to give my support to this planning application which will enhance the area.”

Although not the only modern building in the area, with others nearby including St Michael’s Terrace and The Collection, the Strelitzia is the most stand-out.

The white and yellow Japanese-inspired structure, based off the plant it is named after, is an entirely unique building standing proud in the historic quarter.

It includes stunning views out over the city from several of its glass-surrounded rooms.