North Kesteven approves £4.95 council tax rise

North Kesteven District Council has unanimously approved a £4.95 annual council tax increase for 2021/22 – just under 10p a week.

This means residents in a Band D property will pay £174.60 annually for the district council’s precept share, up from £169.65 the previous year.

This 2.92% increase in council tax was given the go ahead in Tuesday evening’s Full Council.

Cllr Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council said in the meeting: “The council’s financial plan underpins all that we do as a council and projects a positive yet cautious future.”

He added that the “relatively small” council tax increase “will ensure the council continues to deliver its services and invest in a future that will provide a clean environment, and invest in the economy.”

Cllr Marianne Overton, Leader of North Kesteven Independents, said: “I am delighted to say that all of our requests are included and we are happy to support the budget.”

North Kesteven are expecting to receive approximately £1.5 million in grant support for 2020/21, which will still leave an expected deficit for the council’s general fund for the year of approximately £678,900 (as of December 31, 2020). This is to be financed from the Income Volatility Reserve.

This week, City of Lincoln Council and Boston Borough Council also approved a £5 council tax increase for 2021/22 and West Lindsey District Council agreed on a £5 council tax rise.

By Wednesday evening, all Lincolnshire councils will have agreed on their budgets and council tax increases for 2021/22.