Overnight road closures begin today at A1084 ‘accident hotspot’

Overnight road closures will be in place from Monday as part of a 15-week project at an accident hotspot on the A1084 between Brigg and Caistor.

Eleven collisions resulting in injury have happened on the stretch of road over the past five years.

Work to increase safety and replace worn out carriageway will be carried out from Monday, March 22.

The scheme expected to last for 15 weeks, Monday to Friday, and will be carried out in two phases.

As part of the works, overnight closures of the A1084 will be in place from 7pm to 6am.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the project.

Phase One: March 22-April 24

Road reconstruction works on a section of A1084 between Brigg and Bigby

Diversion via A1173 & A46 junction/A46/A18 (Brigg)/A1084, and vice versa

Phase Two: April 26-July 3

Road reconstruction works on a section of the A1084 between Bigby and Searby, and on two sections of the A1084 in Caistor, between Caistor Lakes Leisure Park and East High Street, and at the A1084/A1173/A46 junction

Construction of a pedestrian crossing, lay-by and footway near Caistor Lakes Leisure Park on Brigg Road (A1084)

Footway resurfacing and kerbing replacement at the A1084/A1173/A46 junction

From Monday, April 26 to Monday, May 10 and from Saturday, May 22 to Saturday, July 3: Diversion via A1173 & A46 junction / A46 / B1205 / B1434 / A1084 & B1434 junction, and vice versa

From Tuesday, May 11 to Friday, May 21: Diversion via A1173 and A46 junction / A46 / B1434 / A1084 & B1434 junction, and vice versa

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Using the funding we were awarded from central government’s Safer Roads Fund, we’ll be carrying out major improvements to the A1084 starting next month to increase safety along this dangerous stretch of road.

“As part of the project, we’ll be digging up two and a half miles of road and using 15,000 tonnes of tarmac and other materials to fully rebuild it – leading to smoother and safer journeys for drivers.

“We’ll also be upgrading skid resistance; installing rumble strips; building a pedestrian crossing, layby and footway near Caistor Lakes Leisure Park on the A1084 Brigg Road; and implementing new speed limits.”

Lincolnshire County Council, along with North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council, were awarded £4.6 million in funding from government’s larger Safer Roads Fund programme in 2018 towards improvements to the following sections of road:

A18 between the A16 and the County Boundary (in partnership with North East Lincolnshire)

A1084 between Caistor and Brigg (in partnership with North Lincolnshire)

A631 between Bishop Bridge and Middle Rasen

A631 between Louth and Middle Rasen