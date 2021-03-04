Police find body of missing Grimsby man
Police said his death is not suspicious
The body of a missing man from Grimsby was found after an incident on Wednesday, but his death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Humberside Police issued a missing person’s appeal for 51-year-old Robert Allison earlier this week, who was last seen on Torrington Street at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, March 2.
The force said on Thursday, March 4: “Thank you to those who shared our missing persons appeal in relation to Robert Allison.
“Sadly, following an incident yesterday (Wednesday), a man was found deceased and identified as 51-year-old Grimsby man Robert Allison.
“We can confirm his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”