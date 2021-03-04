Football fan, 65, charged with racial abuse of Horncastle manager
He’s due in court this month
A 65-year-old man will appear in court in connection with alleged racial abuse of the Horncastle Town manager during a football game.
Peter Chapman, 65, of Chapel Lane, Spalding, is accused of racially abusing Horncastle manager Allan Ross during Pinchbeck United’s match with Lutterworth Town on October 31.
Allan had gone to watch his former club Pinchbeck as a supporter, when Chapman is believed to have looked chairman Gary Coomes in the eyes and allegedly said: “I see you’ve let a wog in the stadium.”
The supporter has been banned from all Pinchbeck United games and will appear at Boston Magistrates Court on March 16.
He will be in court for the offence of racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
Lincolnshire FA launched an investigation into the incident, and have been working closely with Lincolnshire Police and Kick It Out throughout the case.
The Lincolnshire FA charged Pinchbeck United with failure to control spectators. This went to a Lincolnshire FA panel and was found proven.
Pinchbeck United were issued with a £50 fine and given a warning about future conduct in terms of controlling spectators.
Racially abused watching a football match today. Reported to the police who are unable to do anything. 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/FxU6ofAnAm
— Allan Ross (@B_R_O_1) October 31, 2020
Allan Ross had previously told The Lincolnite that the support he has been given from the public has helped him cope.
He said: “I had a message from the (Pinchbeck) chairman apologising that more wasn’t done at the time. I have a lot of respect for Gary as a football man, chairman and person and I’m glad action was taken.
“I feel better in myself after the huge support I’ve had from the general public across the country.
“It has been phenomenal and now I know others also feel it shouldn’t be accepted and I’m going to fight for people to stand up and speak out.”