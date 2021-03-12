Popular family butchers launch new mobile van service

A 57-year-old father of three suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit and run on the Lincolnshire border.

Neil Wainwright, 57, was cycling on the A616 towards South Muskham at around 6.40pm on Sunday, March 7 when a car crashed into him.

The driver left the scene, leaving Neil severely injured on the side of the road.

He was found roadside by a member of the public who contacted emergency services.

Neil suffered a fractured frontal skull, a neck fracture, ten broken ribs, several lower spinal fractures and a broken pelvis, and is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

His daughters Georgina, Laura and Claire are now urging any witnesses to help police with the investigation.

They said of their dad: “The whole family is in bits. It’s really shook us to be honest.

“He’s still in hospital and is due to have surgery soon on his back to make him a bit more stable.

“Thankfully he’s a bit more alert and talking now, but we are so desperate for them to make a decision and hopefully he’ll be able to move from his bed soon.

“He’s such an active person — laying in that bed all day with no visitors will be very hard for him.

“He’s done remarkably well so far, but he’s not out the woods yet, he’s still in hospital and we’re all very much on edge still. He will be in recovery for a long time.

“He’s not just a devoted father, but he is a son and full time carer to his mother who suffers from dementia, a brother, a granddad, an uncle, a friend and a work colleague.

“He’s a big believer of road safety and promotes it to everyone he knows. He was fully equipped on the night of the incident, wearing the right gear in the conditions.

“There must be someone who saw the incident, it’s quite a busy road and at the weekend, so there must have been someone who knows something who can contact police.”

If you saw this incident or have any information that could help officers, call 101 and quote incident 656 of March 7.