Popular family butchers launch new mobile van service
Butchery and produce delivered to your door
Local family butchers Odling’s have launched a new mobile shop, operated from a van to deliver goods to people across Lincolnshire.
Odling’s Butchers of Navenby’s mobile shop will launch on Monday, March 15, after the successes of trials during the coronavirus pandemic.
The butchers have been running for over 100 years, and have described this move as an opportunity to expand further.
It is part of a partnership with Welbourne’s Bakery, all under the ownership of Wild Jacks, which means that more than just butchery can be offered.
A wide range of bakery and confectionary products will be stocked by the mobile shop, designed to make buying local produce easier.
It is being coined as “much more than home delivery” with promises of bringing the butchers experience to your door.
A spokesperson for Odling’s said: “We offer an important community service, which we’re extremely proud of and keen to expand.
“Many clients are time starved with family and professional commitments or simply don’t wish to travel to shop.”