Red Arrows grounded after Hawk jet crash in Cornwall
Unclear for how long
All Hawk T1 jets, including the Red Arrows, have been grounded after a Navy jet crashed in Cornwall on Thursday.
It’s believed an engine failure forced two pilots to eject from the aircraft from the 736 Naval Air Squadron based at RNAS Culdrose.
The pause is a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Defence said.
Meanwhile, the two pilots who were airlifted to hospital, are in a stable condition “without significant injury.”
An MoD spokesperson said: “Safety is our paramount concern. The RAF has decided to temporarily pause Hawk T1 operations as a precautionary measure, while investigations are ongoing.”
It’s unclear how long the Red Arrows will be grounded for.
This week they ramped up their training and flew the first nine-ship formation of the year.