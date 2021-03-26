Red Arrows grounded after Hawk jet crash in Cornwall

The historic market town of Stamford in Lincolnshire has been named as the best place to live in the Midlands, according to The Sunday Times.

The picturesque Lincolnshire town was described as “architectural eye candy” by judges of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

Judges based their rankings on a wide range of factors, including schools, air quality, health of the high street and culture.

They were impressed by Stamford’s weekly market, as well as how it celebrates local independent shops.

It beat places such as Edale in Derbyshire, Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire and Rutland to get the crown as the Midlands’ best place to live.

Ultimately it did not win the overall national prize though, as that was awarded to Stroud in Gloucestershire.

House sale data was provided by TwentyCi, and found that the average home in Stamford costs £289,950, and the average rental costs are £795 per month.

Helen Davies, property editor for The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “This guide has never been so important. The pandemic has taught us just how much we rely on our homes, our communities and our surroundings.

“With working from home now common, it’s no surprise that many of us are reassessing our priorities and thinking hard about where we really want to live.

“Our focus for this year has been community, countryside and convenience. It hasn’t been a year for big cities or small villages.

“Instead it is small towns that have shone: big enough to have everything you need within walking distance and small enough for everyone to feel connected.

Helen went on to praise the eventual Midlands winner, Stamford: “With more than 600 listed buildings, life in Stamford feels like one long period drama.

“But it’s not just a pretty place, it’s friendly, too – with a vibrant weekly market, sociable dog walks by the River Welland and, in Support Our Stamford, a volunteer group behind one of the best community responses to COVID-19.”