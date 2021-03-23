Shopping trolley and road signs found in latest Sincil Bank clean up
Over 40 bags of rubbish collected too
A shopping trolley, vacuum cleaner, pushchair, road signs and over 40 large bags of rubbish were among the waste cleaned up by volunteers from the streets of the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln.
Sincil Bank Lincoln RiverCare and Litter Pick Group had already collected over 17 bags and larger items, including discarded children’s toys, last month.
Sixteen volunteers found a “great deal of carelessly disposed of litter and larger items” during the group’s most recent, and second lockdown litter pick of the year, on Saturday, March 20.
The volunteers worked in accordance with lockdown regulations, either individually or in pairs, and collected a large haul in three hours.
The haul of rubbish included the following:
- Light fitting
- Baby’s pushchair
- Two road signs
- Mattress
- Tesco shopping trolley
- Two office chairs
- Armchair
- Vacuum cleaner
- Suitcase
- A heat exchanger and a heater
- One pallet and several cardboard boxes
- A large number of cans and bottles
- Over 40 large bags of rubbish
Volunteers at the latest clean up included Nick Rawsthorne, who helps to publicise the events and take photos to illustrate the team’s work.
He said: “We care about where we live and the amount of rubbish is not acceptable. All we ask is please dispose of your waste in an appropriate way.
“Luckily, others (our stalwart and hardy volunteers) have tried yet again to make a difference for us all. Thank you all! You worked hard and you made a difference, making the area a more pleasant place to live.”
The next litter pick is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 24 when they hope people will be able to meet in groups of up to six, depending on the latest government guidance at the time.