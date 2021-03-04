Volunteers clean up more rubbish in Lincoln’s Sincil Bank area
Over 17 bags of rubbish collected
Over 17 bags and larger items, including discarded children’s toys, have been cleaned up from the streets of the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln.
Around 14 stalwart volunteers from the Sincil Bank RiverCare and Litterpick Group attended the clean up event on Saturday, February 27. They worked in individuals or pairs due to the current coronavirus restrictions
The rubbish was then taken away by Biffa, which the group had previously arranged with the city council.
The group’s next clean up event is due to take place later this month, with an exact date to be finalised in due course.
Volunteers at the latest clean up included Nick Rawsthorne, who helps to publicise the events and take photos to illustrate the team’s work.
He said: “We would ask that locals help support us by taking their litter home and disposing of it in an appropriate way.
“Many thanks for the hard work of all the volunteers who gave up their own time for no reward.”
The Sincil Bank RiverCare and Litterpick Group help to keep the drains clear and protect local wildlife, as well as making the local community a cleaner place to live.
To join local cleanups, see the Lincoln RiverCare Facebook group.