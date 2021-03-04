Lincoln
March 4, 2021 10.22 am

Volunteers clean up more rubbish in Lincoln’s Sincil Bank area

Over 17 bags of rubbish collected

Barbie Gooding and Alice Carter with the bags collected. | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne

Over 17 bags and larger items, including discarded children’s toys, have been cleaned up from the streets of the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln.

Around 14 stalwart volunteers from the Sincil Bank RiverCare and Litterpick Group attended the clean up event on Saturday, February 27. They worked in individuals or pairs due to the current coronavirus restrictions

The rubbish was then taken away by Biffa, which the group had previously arranged with the city council.

Volunteers Sarah Firth and Barbie Gooding helping to make Sincil Bank a clean area of the city. | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne

Stephen Lait is one of the volunteers for the Sincil Bank RiverCare and Litterpick Group. | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne

The group’s next clean up event is due to take place later this month, with an exact date to be finalised in due course.

Volunteers at the latest clean up included Nick Rawsthorne, who helps to publicise the events and take photos to illustrate the team’s work.

Volunteer Amy Firth picking up litter in the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln. | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne

He said: “We would ask that locals help support us by taking their litter home and disposing of it in an appropriate way.

“Many thanks for the hard work of all the volunteers who gave up their own time for no reward.”

Corrine Dore helping to keep Lincoln tidy. | Photo: Nick Rawsthorne

The Sincil Bank RiverCare and Litterpick Group help to keep the drains clear and protect local wildlife, as well as making the local community a cleaner place to live.

To join local cleanups, see the Lincoln RiverCare Facebook group.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.