The Lincolnite tries Tang: Gordon Ramsay’s ex sushi chef’s new Chinese takeaway in Lincoln

A sushi chef who has worked at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants and served delicious food to numerous celebrities has returned home and opened a Chinese takeaway in Lincoln.

Bradley Tang, 24, opened Tang Takeaway at 129 West Parade earlier this month and prides himself on cooking with quality ingredients and incorporating Chinese, Japanese and other Asian influences into his food.

The Lincolnite went to check out Bradley’s new business and enjoyed a variety of dishes, with top marks in particular for the Chicken Satay Skewers, Tang Fried Chicken with spicy mayonnaise dip, and Salt & Pepper Chips. Bradley believes his homemade satay sauce is the best in Lincoln, so give it a try!

The passionate chef was born in Scotland but considers himself a Yellowbelly and has spent a lot of his life between Lincoln and London.

He started his career at Frankie & Benny’s before moving onto Ethan’s in Lincoln, where he went from a trainee Teppanyaki chef to being promoted to Sous Chef within a matter of weeks.

Bradley was later headhunted and moved to London where he was a Sous Chef at a world leading Teppanyaki restaurant in London called Benihana.

After posting photos of his food on Instagram, Bradley was then headhunted again and got a job as head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze restaurant in Mayfair, London, which later became Lucky Cat.

He worked in a number of Gordon’s restaurants for around two years, serving food to celebrities including David Beckham and Gino D’Acampo.

He was then poached by Amazonico London, where he served food to players from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as to celebrities including Shakira and Chris Eubank.

He spent over a year at the celebrity hotspot and had the opportunity to work abroad in America and Dubai, but was passionate about starting his own business and decided to open a takeaway back in Lincoln.

Tang Takeaway is open 5pm-10pm six days a week, but is closed on Tuesdays. Orders can be made online here, by calling 01522 569200 or via Just Eat and Food Hub.

Bradley told The Lincolnite: “I have been food orientated all my life and was helping out at the family takeaway when I was 15. My whole family is in the catering business.

“Working in such high quality restaurants raised my standards and enhanced my taste buds and made me a more experienced and better chef.

“It was always a passion to open my own place in Lincoln. Not many of the younger generation are opening Chinese takeaways here and I wanted to seize the opportunity.

“It has been an overwhelming response so far and we have been very busy. This is the first step to better things and my ambition is to open a restaurant in the future.”

On Gordon Ramsay, he added: “He can be intimidating, but he says he loves my sushi. He is very down to earth once you get to know him and not like what he is on television.”

Bradley’s mum Jenny Yeung, who previously had two takeaways of her own in Scotland and Grimsby, is helping her son run the takeaway.

She said: “I am very proud. He’s come so far in such a short time. He’s hard working and his food is amazing.”

Working in the food industry continues to run in the family, with Bradley’s aunty Sze Wha running St Peters Chinese Takeaway in Grimsby and his uncle Alan owns Tai Pan in Louth.