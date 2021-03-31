This amazingly transformed 1960s house in Lincoln is selling for £1.5m

Striking revamp in the heart of the city

A 1960s house in Lincoln has been transformed and extended into a stunning five-bedroom property with an additional self-contained annexe and expansive private gardens.

Highwall on Sewell Road in Lincoln is being marketed by The Modern House with a price of £1.55 million.

The house extends to over 6,000 square feet and is located in a secluded position on a private road near the historical city centre.

The house has five double bedrooms and three bathrooms, but the most impressive space is said to be on the ground floor at the heart of the house – a triple-height open plan living room.

A pantry and second dining space adjoin the kitchen, while the service and utility rooms are on the opposite wing of the ground floor.

The self-contained two-storey annexe opposite Highwall is currently organised as a three bay garage, garden store, painting studio and store room.

The upper floor has been fully soundproofed and would well befit a recording studio, practice room or overflow accommodation.

See the full listing here