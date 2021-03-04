Emergency repair works begin near Skegness next week
Two weeks of closures
Work to repair a large bank slip on Marsh Road in Orby, near Skegness, will get underway from next week.
Subject to weather, the work is expected to take up to two weeks, starting from Monday, March 8.
Marsh Road, between the A158 and A52, will be closed 24/7 for the duration of the works.
The diversion route will be via A1028 Ulceby Cross / A1104 Alford / B1449 Bilsby / A52, and vice versa.
This route is the same as the one used during the Roman Bank improvement works in Skegness, also starting on March 8.
Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, said: “There was a bank collapse on Marsh Road, between Orby Holme Field Lane and Skegness Stadium, last month which led to us putting out temporary traffic signals to ensure people’s safety when using the road.
“Next week, we’ll be taking the opportunity to repair the bank now, while we’re still in lockdown and there are fewer cars on the road, before restrictions start lifting and the coast gets busier.
“This will involve installing new sheet piles to support the road, along with rebuilding this section of carriageway.
“Because Marsh Road is part of the diversion route for our on-going works to Roman Bank in Skegness, the diversion route for that scheme will change to mirror the one for these works for two weeks.
“I want to thank everyone for their continued patience while we carry out these essential repairs.”