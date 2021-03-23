Watch COVID-19 vaccination Q&A with Jonathan Van Tam in Boston

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam returned to his home town of Boston for a coronavirus Q&A after being part of Lincolnshire’s team of vaccinators at the local Princess Royal Sports Arena.

The professor rose to prominence during the coronavirus pandemic and was named as The Lincolnite‘s Person of the Year for 2020.

Professor Van Tam returned to Boston on Friday, March 19 to take part in a shift vaccinating people at one of the county’s two large vaccination centres – at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

After his shift, Professor Van Tam joined the county’s vaccination leaders as they took part in a question and answer session with local community leaders.

The hour-long session about the COVID-19 vaccination programme was hosted by the NHS in Lincolnshire and Boston Borough Council.

Van Tam answered questions about the delivery, safety and impact of the programme, as well as about his love for Boston United Football Club. He had previously said he is considering getting a tattoo in tribute to the club.

One of the community leaders asking the questions was an old primary school friend, who complimented his former classmate on his, now famous, straightforward way of explaining information.

Professor Van Tam replied that he was very proud of being from the Lincolnshire town, adding “many of the lessons in how to put things over to people, I learnt on the streets of Boston”.