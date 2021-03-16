Windscreen smashed as van damaged in Crowland
A van was damaged and had its windscreen smashed in Crowland on Monday night, prompting an investigation by Lincolnshire Police.
Officers believe a set of bolt cutters was used to smash the windscreen of the van on a driveway in Beccelm Drive at around 10pm on March 15.
Police issued three images of a man they wish to identify, but the force did not specify whether he is a suspect or a witness.
Anyone who recognises the man, or saw any suspicious activity, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting referent 500 of March 15.
Alternatively it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.