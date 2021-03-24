Witness appeal after man stabbed in Grantham
The victim has been hospitalised
Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault in Grantham when a man was stabbed.
Between 6.30pm and 7pm on Tuesday, March 23, a man suffered consistent knife wounds after reports of an assault in the Grantley Street and Launder Terrace area.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and stab wounds, but his situation is not believed to be life-threatening.
Police would now like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage, as part of their investigation.
If you can assist, contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident 404 of March 23, or email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box.