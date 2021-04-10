10th day in a row with no COVID-19 hospital deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

Wednesday has marked the 10th day in a row where no COVID-related hospital deaths have been reported at any of the four Greater Lincolnshire health trusts.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), Lincolnshire Community Health Service, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) hospitals have seen no change in the number of coronavirus-related deaths on April 28, which currently stands at 1,303 since the pandemic started.

The last time there was a hospital death was one at ULHT over the weekend of April 17/18. Since then, none have been recorded.

As of Tuesday night, just two patients were in hospital beds in ULHT and the community trusts with coronavirus according to Lincolnshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in Wednesday’s Board Meeting.

Clair Raybould, Director of Operations at Lincolnshire’s CCG, said: “That’s a significant drop again over the last few days and so looking really positive.”

In NLaG, as of this morning, there were 10 patients in its hospitals – five at Grimsby and five at Scunthorpe. Of these, one patient was in intensive care at Scunthorpe.

However, Lincolnshire health bosses said they’re preparing for a “potential third wave” of COVID-19 coming to the county, but not of the same magnitude as previous waves due to enhanced testing, vaccination and immunity.