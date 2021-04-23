Boston
April 23, 2021 4.14 pm

139 Kirton homes back before council as developers slash affordable housing by 57%

Plan originally approved in 2019
By Local Democracy Reporter
Site location for the proposed 139 homes in Boston.

A plan for 139 homes near Boston will go back before councillors next week due developers wanting to reduce the number of affordable homes by 57%.

Developers Ashwood Homes want to complete the southern section of a housing development in the town off London Road, Kirton, Boston.

Their revised plans for the site are to now provide nine affordable housing units, six rented and three shared ownership properties, down from the original 21 affordable homes.

All homes will be two storey with four one bed homes, 41 two bed homes, 78 three bed homes and 16 four bed homes.

Ashwood Homes were originally granted planning permission in September 2019 with an affordable housing allocation of 20%, with it now wanting to be reduced to 6.47%.

Their scheme is part of a three phase development which would include 312 properties overall.

Planning documents said: “The applicants approached the council in March 2020, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss the viability of the scheme.”

A flavour of the type of houses to expect for the Kirton development.

Developers said: “The appearance of the proposed house types are derived from influences taken from local, rural vernacular details.”

Plans are recommended for approval but Boston Borough Council’s Planning committee will make a decision at a meeting on Tuesday, 27 April.

Where the new homes will be situated in Kirton.

